|
|
ONEIDA – Virginia B. Blowers, 90, of Maple Drive, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home under the care of hospice, surrounded by her family.Born in Rome on May 31, 1929, Virginia was the daughter of Ross and Catherine Gardner Elliott. A resident of Oneida since 1985 moving from Canastota, Virginia was educated in Westmoreland High School. She married John Blowers in Rome in 1949. Mr. Blowers died in 1987.Mrs. Blowers was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Stanwix Heights Fire Department Auxiliary.Surviving are four sons and one daughter-in-law, Gary Blowers of Margate, Florida, Terry Blowers of Wampsville, Thomas and Maxine Blowers and Jay Blowers, all of Oneida; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, John “Jack” Blowers in 1999.Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Saturday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Abigail Browka , officiating. Interment will be made in Crown Hill Memorial Park, 10:30 AM, Monday. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1to 3 PM, prior to the service. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4727 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-b-blowers
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020