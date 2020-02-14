|
Mrs. Virginia “Gina”(Mazzoli) Barres, age 92, of Canastota, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Van Duyn Nursing Center, Syracuse. Born in Canastota, NY the daughter of Giacamo and Jenni Padwell Mazzoli, she was educated and graduated from Canastota schools. She married James J. Barres on June 18, 1954 until his passing on May 25, 1995. Gina was employed by various restaurants in the area and with Vernon Downs Raceway for more than 40 years. She also worked at SavOnGas & Convenience Center on Rte. 13 and 31 where she loved preparing customers coffee and greeting her loyal regulars. She retired from SavOn in 2013 at the young age of 85. Gina loved playing Bingo and spending time with her grandson Zac, who was the light of her life.Surviving are her son James M. Barres of Raleigh, NC, her cherished grandson Zachary Barres of Canastota and his mother Charlene Barres, whom Gina loved as her own daughter; her brother James Mazzoli of Canastota; sister Mary Jane Ritter of MD. She was predeceased by one brother, Vincent Mazzoli of Canastota. At Gina’s request there will be no visitation. There will be a memorial service at a future time to be announced. A very heartfelt thank you to the staff at VanDuyn Nursing Center and Charlene Barres for their love and care shown to Gina over the last several years.Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-ginamazzoli-barres
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020