Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Inc.
2619 Brewerton Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-455-6131
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Inc.
2619 Brewerton Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Inc.
2619 Brewerton Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Renk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. Renk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia L. Renk Obituary
Virginia “Ginny” L. (Berndt) Renk, 61, of Cleveland, NY, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Ginny was born in Santa Monica, California and grew up in Washington state where she was a 1976 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and attended Skagit Valley Community College. Ginny lived in Oregon, Virginia, Maryland and Bermuda before relocating to the Syracuse area.Ginny most recently worked at Wal-Mart as a customer service manager for 10 years at the Central Square location and 4 years in Rome before retiring. She loved arts and crafts and was a voracious reader. Ginny and her husband enojyed traveling domestically and abroad in Europe, the Caribbean Islands and Central America. She was predeceased by her father, Clyde Berndt and brother, John Berndt.Ginny is survived by her husband of 39 years, John C. Renk of Cleveland; their two sons: Jeremiah of Clay and Nathaniel of Blossvale; her mother, Marilyn Berndt and a sister, Roberta Myers, both of Temple, GA; a brother, James Berndt of Salem, OR; and by two granddaughters, Megan and Sydney Renk, both of Blossvale.Contributions in Ginny’s memory may be made to the , 6725 Lyons St., Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to Hospice of Oneida County, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413.Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Krueger Funeral Home, 2619 Brewerton Rd., Mattydale, with a Funeral Sevrice following at 7:00 pm. For more info, photos or to sign the guest book, please visit www.kruegerfh.com or www.facebook.com/KruegerFuneralHome. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-l-renk
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now