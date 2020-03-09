|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Edna Krieke Root, age 96 of Winston Salem, North Carolina passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lexington Health Care.A service to celebrate her life will be at 3:00 pm March 22, 2020 at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church where she was a member conducted by Pastor John B. Rights. The family will see friends after the service.Mrs. Root was born November 9, 1923 in Madison County, New York to Edmund Krieke and Edna Hayward Krieke. She was a retired dental asst. She was preceded in death by her parents , husband, Harold Root and two grandchildren, Cindy and Michael Root.Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine Simchik (Ed) of Winston Salem; and her son, Lawrence Root (Bette) of New York. Her grandchildren, Ryan Root, Christine Riley and Chad Simchik.Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice Of Davidson County, North Carolina.Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-root
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020