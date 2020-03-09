Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hickory Tree Chapel - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC 27127
(336) 775-2600
For more information about
Virginia Root
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Root

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Root Obituary
Virginia (Ginny) Edna Krieke Root, age 96 of Winston Salem, North Carolina passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lexington Health Care.A service to celebrate her life will be at 3:00 pm March 22, 2020 at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church where she was a member conducted by Pastor John B. Rights. The family will see friends after the service.Mrs. Root was born November 9, 1923 in Madison County, New York to Edmund Krieke and Edna Hayward Krieke. She was a retired dental asst. She was preceded in death by her parents , husband, Harold Root and two grandchildren, Cindy and Michael Root.Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine Simchik (Ed) of Winston Salem; and her son, Lawrence Root (Bette) of New York. Her grandchildren, Ryan Root, Christine Riley and Chad Simchik.Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice Of Davidson County, North Carolina.Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-root
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -