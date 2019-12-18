|
|
Virginia N. Spraker, 101, of Morrisville, formerly of Oneida, on Monday, December 16, 2019.Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019, at 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church where the Rev. Kenneth Guilfoyle will officiate. Interment will take place in Valley View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the service at the church, corner of Grove and Main Streets, Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019