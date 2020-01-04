|
Virginia N. Spraker, 101, of Morrisville, formerly of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She was born on February 23, 1918, the daughter of Matteo and Mary Ann Rice Nuzzo. She was a 1943 graduate of Oneida High School. On April 27, 1946, Virginia was united in marriage to Donald E. Spraker in St. Joseph’s Church in Oneida. Mr. Spraker passed away on November 18, 1984. Virginia worked as an inspector for Oneida Limited for over forty-three years, retiring in 1980. Virginia was an avid volunteer and loved to help out her community. She began her philanthropic activities in 1945 during a nursing shortage in World War II, volunteering as a nurse's aide at the old Oneida Hospital in the evening while working at Oneida Limited during the day. As a member of Friends of Oneida Library, she has assisted with collecting and sorting books for books sales and offering storage space in her own garage. For a number of years, she delivered meals to the elderly as part of the Meals on Wheels programs. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served on their Board of Trustees. She participated in almost every church activity there was. She volunteered for the Madison County Board of Elections and the . In 2010, she was named the American Red Cross Local Chapter Volunteer of the Month. In 2011, she was awarded the American Red Cross Blood Drive Volunteer of the Year at a reception held in Fairport. She also received the Oneida Rotary Roses for the Living Award in 1995. She was active in the Oneida Area AARP where she served as historian for many years. In 2013, she received the Senior Citizen of the Year Award from the Oneida Area AARP. In 2015, Virginia was awarded the Don Connelly Determination Award from the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley. Surviving are her son, Rev. Gary (Cherie) Spraker, of Canastota; five grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Spraker, Dana Spraker, Sam Spraker, Ariana Spraker, Kenneth Martin; a great-grandson, Kenneth; a sister, May Bronson, of Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her brother, John (Marjorie) Nuzzo; a granddaughter, Danica Malencia; and a brother-in-law, Harry Bronson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church where the Rev. Kenneth Guilfoyle will officiate. Interment will take place in Valley View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the service at the church, corner of Grove and Main Streets, Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-spraker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020