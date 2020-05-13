KIRKVILLE . . .Vivianna Rose Donnelly-Osborne, infant daughter of Ashley Osborne, of 8837 Bridgeport-Kirkville Road, Kirkville, was unexpectedly stillborn on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to Ashley for funeral expenses. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.