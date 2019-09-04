|
|
Sherrill: W. Craig Duncan, age 77, of Sherrill Rd. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at his home. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Funeral services will be held Monday morning, September 9, 2019 at funeral home at a time to be announced in Sunday’s Oneida Dispatch where the full obituary will appear. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019