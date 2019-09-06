|
Sherrill - W. Craig Duncan, age 77, of 430 Sherrill Rd. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 11, 1942 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Andrew D. and Shirley (Endemann) Duncan. As a small boy living near Philadelphia Craig became a big fan of the NY Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies and later the Detroit Red Wings. His family returned to Sherrill where he graduated from VVS, class of 1960. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Potsdam and his Master’s and CAS Degrees from SUNY Oneonta. On August 7, 1965 Craig and Nancy McKenna were united in marriage in St. Helena’s Church of Sherrill and have enjoyed that vow of over fifty-four years together.Prior to his retirement in 1998 Craig enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a guidance counselor with the Oneida School System. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife to Florida, The Outer Banks, NC and Cape Cod for vacations. He was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He was an avid baseball fan and a Little League Coach in Sherrill.Surviving are his wife, Nancy M. Duncan of Sherrill, daughter Jill (Jerry) Wilson of Oneida, son Andrew (Kelly) Duncan of East Amherst, his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Duke, Meghan Duke, Allyson Duncan and Michael Duncan, several cousins, nieces nephews and a special nephew Tim McKenna. Also surviving is brother-in-law Richard McKenna of Sherrill.Craig was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Robert and David Duncan.Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Funeral services will be held Monday morning, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. In memory of Craig donations may be sent to the W. Craig Duncan Scholarship Fund at NBT Bank, 628 Sherrill Road. The scholarship will be for an Oneida student pursuing a degree in education. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME Sherrill, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/w-craig-duncan
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019