W. Robert Mayer
W. Robert Mayer, 89, of 381 Genesee St., Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at University Hospital where he had been a patient for the past three days.In keeping with Bob’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those killed or disabled while serving our nation, 5800 North Patriot Drive, Owasso, OK 74055. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
