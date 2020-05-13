W. Robert Mayer, 89, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at University Hospital where he had been a patient for the past three days. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of William and Margaret Flachenacker Mayer. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Oneida High School. When he graduated, he thought he would be a carpenter like his dad. His mom deterred him from this, and he went on to Union College where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1953. Bob served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War in a preventative medicine company of the medical corps. He was honorably discharged on November 1, 1955. On September 11, 1956 Bob was united in marriage to Jessie L. Paquette in Oneida. A blessed union of almost 60 years until Jessie’s passing on February 12, 2016. They raised 8 children. On July 1, 1969, Bob was hired as the City Engineer for the City of Oneida. He held this position until his retirement on July 8, 1991. Before coming back to Oneida, he worked for 10 years with the Pennsylvania Railroad & 3 years for the Monongahela Connecting Railroad. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He & Jessie were avid backyard bird watchers, enjoying the immense varieties of birds that came to their feeders. He was a big Syracuse University sports fan, never missing a televised Syracuse Orange basketball or football game. After his retirement, Bob & Jessie spent time traveling to Florida, Louisiana, the Virgin Islands, Canada, Washington, D.C., and many of the north and southeastern states. He enjoyed visiting Civil War battlefields and had a very passionate interest in the Oneida Independent Company Cavalry (known as Oneida Cavalry). He researched the men, often contacting living relatives, wrote articles, gave presentations, and was in the process of writing a book. His favorite spot to spend time was at his camp in the Adirondacks. Surviving are his six daughters, Karin (Brian) Mayer-Gottlob, of Dover, NH, Margaret (Malcolm) Morrison, of Madison, AL, Charlotte (John) Mayer-Florian, of Canandaigua, NY, Frieda (Jay) Mayer-Allen, of Liverpool; Roberta Mayer, of Victor, and Hilda (Jason) Walters, of Oneida; two sons, Eric Mayer, of Canton, and David Mayer, of Middletown; eight beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle, Erika, and Alexis Gottlob, Vaughn and Grace Florian, Emily and Lily Allen, and Sylvia Walters; a brother, Ronald Mayer, of Clinton; two sisters-in-law, Nola DeSimone, of Kenwood, and Adele (Les) Mitchell, of Rochester; and two nephews. Bob’s family wishes to express their gratitude to Bob’s caregivers, Amy and Bill Bryant, Barbara Craver, Crystal Daprano, Sunshine Silva, Brooke Brenenstuhl, Nancy Eaton, Kim Johnson, and Samantha Storie for the wonderful compassion that they showed to him and the attentive care that allowed him to live his home until he passed. His family will always be grateful. In keeping with Bob’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those killed or disabled while serving our nation, 5800 North Patriot Drive, Owasso, OK 74055. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/w-robert-bob-mayer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.