ONEIDA - Wallace W. Sibble, 86, Franklin Street, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence, following a brief illness.Born in Syracuse, on March 30, 1934, he was the son of George H. and Lucille E. Campbell Sibble. A resident of Oneida for the past twelve years, Wally was a graduate of Syracuse schools. He served with the United States Marine Corps for three years.Wally was employed for many years with major trucking firms and had previously been employed with the former Pat’s Chevrolet in Chittenango. He was of the Christian faith.Surviving are his son, Jefrey Marris of Monterey, TN; his granddaughter, Amy Lynn Marris; his two sisters, Sharon Kewley and June Davoust; his brother and sister-in-law, Merwin and Anne Sibble.Due to the COVID-19, funeral and committal services will held at the convenience of the family.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/wallace-w-sibble
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.