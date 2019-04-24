|
Bouckville- Walter “Cy” K. Howlett, 93, of Route 20 passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.He was born August 15, 1925, in Pine Woods, the son of Chester G. and Mildred Lillie Howlett and attended Morrisville schools. On April 9, 1944, in Earlville, he was united in marriage to Mildred L. Fleming. Together they owned and operated the Pine Woods Antique Shop for over twenty-five years.Cy was a jack-of-all trades. He was a dairy farmer, installed barn gutters, built various local dairy barns - one being Tony and Frank Wallace’s barn of Morrisville, auto mechanic at several garages, built Deland’s auto garage, and owned and operated Howlett’s Salvage for over fifty years. Through the years he worked for Nowerland, partnered with Burt Pierce of Bouckville in salvage projects, and finished his career working for his good friend Franz Scharman at Valley Propane.Surviving are his daughters’; Dirinda and Jack Houghton of Madison, Claudia Fleming-Howlett of San Antonio, TX, Patricia “Patti” and John Whitford of W. Eaton, and daughter-in-law Teresa “Terry” Howlett of Pine Woods. Grandchildren are Wayne, Brett and Greg Houghton, Kelly Howlett Lewis, Jessica Howlett Dewey, Jason and Damian Usborne, Brennan Salmon, Tessa and Ross Whitford and fourteen great-grandchild. Also surviving are his sister Pauline Nower, and brother Harold Howlett.Predeceased by his spouse, Mildred “Millie” L. Howlett who passed away March 12, 2011 and his son Robert “Bob” K. Howlett who passed away January 19, 2000.Family and friends are invited to call at Paul Funeral Home of Madison, on Saturday, April 27th, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Services will follow the calling hours. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: paulfuneralhome.netIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cy’s name to the Community memorial Hospital, 150 Broad Street, Hamilton, New York 13346. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-cy-k-howlett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019