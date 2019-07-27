|
CANASTOTA - Walter E. Gohringer, Jr., 66, of 3330 Indian Opening Road, Canastota, passed away at Oneida Health on Friday, July 26, 2019, following a brief illness.He was born on April 3, 1953, in Oneida, the son of the late Walter, Sr. and Alice (Salamy) Gohringer.Walt spent his early years in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School in 1971. He has lived in Canastota for more than 35 years. He worked for Diemolding Corporation in Canastota for 32 years, retiring in 2001.Walt was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the stock market, history and watching TV and movies, especially old westerns and horror movies. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He married Roxanne Meeks on July 18, 1981, in Vernon Center.Surviving besides his wife, Roxanne, are: one son, Jeffrey Gohringer of Washington, DC; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sheilla Roth of W. Monroe, and Melissa and Jeremy Parker of E. Syracuse; one daughter-in-law, Ariana Kincaid of Cary, NC; one sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Donald Adle of Oneida; five grandchildren, Owen Roth, Elizabeth Roth, Raelynn Parker, Nolan Parker, and Kalea Kincaid; as well as aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews, including Donald Adle and Randy Adle; and many cousins. Walt was predeceased by one son, Keith Kincaid.Funeral services will held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main Street, Oneida, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Richard Kapral, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Inc. (GLAS), PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-e-gohringer-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 28, 2019