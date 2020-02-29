|
|
Vernon Center:Walter E. Wenham, age 90, of Norton Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening February 26, 2020 in the Waterville Residential Center.He was born on April 10, 1929 in Vernon Center, New York a son of the late Milo and Eva (Wagner) Wenham and was a graduate of Vernon High School. He was member of Cooperative Extension and Farm Bureau.Walter was a dairy farmer through and through, he farmed until 2016 when the bailer broke and Walter decided it was time to stop working too.He was predeceased by his sister Edna M. Wenham. He is survived by his two brothers, Harry R. Wenham and Lyle E. Wenham Sr., his nieces and nephews, Bonnie Schieferstine of Westmoreland NY, Lu-Anne Wenham of Garner, NC, Lyle Jr. “Nick” Wenham of Westmoreland, Crystal Roth of Burlington, KY, Eileen Walburn of Burlington, KY, Janeen Bilby, Independence, KY, 4 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews, 4 great-great-nieces and 1 great-great-nephew.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc. 23 Front Street, Vernon. Walter’s funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home immediately following the callings hours. Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkside Methodist Church or the Vernon Center Fire Department. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-e-wenham
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020