Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter K. "Cy" Howlett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter K. "Cy" Howlett Obituary
Bouckville- Walter “Cy” K. Howlett, 93, of Route 20 passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.He was born August 15, 1925, in Pine Woods, the son of Chester G. and Mildred Lillie Howlett and attended Morrisville schools. On April 9, 1944, in Earlville, he was united in marriage to Mildred L. Fleming. Together they owned and operated the Pine Woods Antique Shop for over twenty-five years.Cy was a jack-of-all trades. He was a dairy farmer, installed barn gutters, built various local dairy barns - one being Tony and Frank Wallace’s barn of Morrisville, auto mechanic at several garages, built Deland’s auto garage, and owned and operated Howlett’s Salvage for over fifty years. Through the years he worked for Nowerland, partnered with Burt Pierce of Bouckville in salvage projects, and finished his career working for his good friend Franz Scharman at Valley Propane.Surviving are his daughters’; Dirinda and Jack Houghton of Madison, Claudia Fleming-Howlett of San Antonio, TX, Patricia “Patti” and John Whitford of W. Eaton, and daughter-in-law Teresa “Terry” Howlett of Pine Woods. Grandchildren are Wayne, Brett and Greg Houghton, Kelly Howlett Lewis, Jessica Howlett Dewey, Jason and Damian Usborne, Brennan Salmon, Tessa and Ross Whitford and fourteen great-grandchild. Also surviving are his sister Pauline Nower, and brother Harold Howlett.Predeceased by his spouse, Mildred “Millie” L. Howlett who passed away March 12, 2011 and his son Robert “Bob” K. Howlett who passed away January 19, 2000.Family and friends are invited to call at Paul Funeral Home of Madison, on Saturday, April 27th, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Services will follow the calling hours. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: paulfuneralhome.netIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cy’s name to the Community memorial Hospital, 150 Broad Street, Hamilton, New York 13346. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-cy-k-howlett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now