CANASTOTA - Wava L. Corl, 93, formerly of Seeber Road, Canastota, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, following a lengthy illness.She was born on June 27, 1925, in the Town of Smithfield, the daughter of the late E. Clayton and Anna (Merithew) Henderson. Wava spent her early years living throughout Madison County attending the Stockbridge schools. She has lived in the Wampsville and Canastota area most of her life.She enjoyed traveling, camping, snowmobiling, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her family, watching NASCAR races, and she was a Jimmy Johnson fan.Wava was a member of the Clockville United Methodist Church, and the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.She married C. Burdette Corl on December 26, 1942, in Clockville. Burdette passed away on June 12, 2003.Surviving are: one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Butler and Robert D. Hollenbeck of Clockville; one brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Charlotte Henderson of Zephyrhills, FL; three grandchildren, Bonnie Crolick, Brian Butler, and Brent Butler; three step-grandchildren, Teresa Butler, Penny Clark, and Robert S. Hollenbeck; six great grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; several step-great great grandchildren; and one niece, Yvonne Murray of Oswego. Wava was predeceased by one great grandson, Gavyn Butler; one brother, Marvin Henderson; and one nephew, Scott Henderson.At Wava’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota, in the Spring at the convenience of the family. The Rev. William M. Wilcox will officiate. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Clockville United Methodist Church, PO Box 15, Clockville, NY 13043, or to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, 7224 Old County Road West, Canastota, NY 13032. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/wava-l-corl Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary