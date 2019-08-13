|
|
Wayne Allen Stoker, 80, of Munnsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Oneida Health Hospital with his loving wife of nearly fifty-five years, Phyllis, by his side. He was born on June 14, 1939, in Morrisville, the son of Lester and Margaret Oursler Stoker. He graduated Morrisville-Eaton Central Schools and later went on to attend SUNY Morrisville and MVCC. On October 17, 1964, Wayne was united in marriage to Phyllis Brooks in St. Therese’s Church in Munnsville. From 1964 to 1990, Wayne was a dairy farmer on East Hill in Munnsville. After selling the farm in 1990, he drove truck for various companies including Dean Foods and Oak Hill Transport; this allowed Wayne to travel the country. From 2010 to 2018, Wayne was employed by Morrisville College as a student bus driver. He was a former member of the Smithfield Fire Dept. Wayne enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, and coffee at the diner with his friends. Wayne had the ability to light up the room with his quick wit and avid storytelling. Surviving besides his loving wife of fifty-four years, Phyllis; are four children, Edith (Thomas) O’Rourke, of Boonville, and their children, Matthew, Kevin, and Ryan; Kenneth (Marie) Stoker, of Oneida, and their children, Brenden and Nicholas; Mary Stoker, of Oak Island, NC; and Patricia (Bill) Kimerly, of Williamson, and her children, Anya and Emma; and four step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Jayden, and Alex; a brother, James (Virginia) Stoker, of Sherrill; two sisters, Wilma (Raymond) Diable, of Morrisville, and Nancy (Bernard) Simmons, of Canastota; a brother-in-law, Charles Gansz, of Savannah, NY; three sisters-in-law, Alice Stoker, of Sherrill, Arlene Stoker, of Cape Cod, MA, and Kathleen Stoker, of Lumpton, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wayne was predeceased by four brothers, Thomas, Michael, Paul, and Lloyd; and a sister, Jean Gansz. Wayne’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 121 St. Joseph’s Place, Oneida, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Friendship Inn, PO Box 1087, Morrisville, NY, 13408. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wayne-allen-stoker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019