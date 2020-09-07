ONEIDA- Wells E. Tooke, Jr., 71, Lincoln Avenue, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 16, 1948, he was the son of Wells E. and Ruth Powers Tooke, Sr. Wells returned to this area, with his family, in 2010, after having lived out in the western part of the United States, and was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1968 and attended Lea College. He married Linda Sforza in St. Patrick’s Church on August 1, 1970.Prior to his retirement, Wells was employed as a supervisor with the Harrod Casino in Las Vegas and had held similar positions in various casinos throughout the country. After retirement, he was associated with Hunt Real Estate as a licensed real estate salesman and was retired from the United States Army Reserve with the rank of captain, after twenty-one years of service. Wells was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, loved meeting his daily “Diner Club” members, riding his Harley and having extended travels on it, golfing and summers at Hatch Lake, taking the family waterskiing and waterboarding.Surviving besides his wife, Linda, are his daughter, Megan R. Tooke of Oneida; his son, Wells E. Tooke III of Oneida; his granddaughter, Brook (Allen Maitland) Mecca and two great-grandchildren, Elija Mecca and Aria Mecca; his three sisters, Cheryl (Arthur “Bud”) Sheedy and Lisa Tooke, all of Oneida and Christine “Cricket” (David) Labrecque of Durhamville; three sisters-in-law, Gail (Gene) Krebs of Switzerland, Camille Sfroza of Syracuse and Beth (Steve) Yazell of Clayton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Amy E. Tooke in 1994, his niece, Libby Krebs in 2009 and his nephew, Brandon Sheedy in 2018.Funeral services will be held, 11AM Thursday from St. Patrick’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. William Mesmer. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery, with full military honors. The are no public hours of visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the American Lung Association
of CNY, Box 113, Sauquoit, NY 13456. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
http://www.lastingmemories.com/wells-e-tooke