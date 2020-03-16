|
|
ONEIDA: Wendy A. McClure (Monette), age 55 passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 15th 2020, with her loving family by her side. Wendy was born on March 17th, 1964 in Rome, NY, to her mother Margaret Bloss (Steen) and father Robert S. Monette. Wendy was raised by her mother and very special step father, Roger J. Bloss.Wendy married the love of her life and her soulmate Kenneth. H McClure on November 28th, 1992 in Munnsville, NY, residing in Oneida, NY.A lifelong resident of the area, Wendy received her education through Stockbridge Valley Central School, Utica School of Commerce and Madison/Oneida BOCES. She was employed a better part of 20 years in the medical field as a Medical Assistant and a Phlebotomist.In 2008 Wendy opened and operated her very successful bakery, Kenwood Kakes & Confections before having to close the business in November 2019, due to illness.Wendy enjoyed family gatherings on her back deck, working in her English gardens throughout her yard & cooking meals for literally anyone that would eat. Wendy had a desire to travel and did so with family and friends throughout the years. Wendy always had an open door policy and invited any and all in to share her home, lend an ear to listen, a meal if hungry or just a cup of coffee or tea.Besides her husband, Wendy leaves behind her 2 beloved daughters Andrea (Matthew DiSalvo) of Oneida and Brianne (Joshua Tysco) of Munnsville, her beloved son Chad Hill (Ashley) of Munnsville, and her step daughter Marni Kelly of North Tonawanda. Wendy also leaves behind 8 very special grandchildren that she adored dearly, Morgan, Braydon, Kathryn, Mallory, Dominick, Jacob, Mason and Kaden.Surviving are Siblings, Elizabeth (Thomas Henry) of Munnsville, Susan (William Relyea) of Stockbridge, Cathi (James McLaughlin) of Lynchburg VA., Robert Monette (Dawn) of Sherrill Christine (James McWilliams) Sherrill, brother in law Mark DeMassa of Oneida, brother in law Robert McClure (Laurie) of Clinton MA, several nieces & nephews as well as two Aunts, Carol Coy, Verona and Elizabeth Steen, Munnsville.Wendy was blessed with many friends. Especially her special and dear friends Cari Baker of Sherrill, Tiffany Abele of Oneida, Laura Curtin of Cassville, Theresa Gilversleeve of Oneida and her lifelong best friend, Deborah Thomas of Vernon, who she met at the age of 6. Wendy and Debbie were inseparable and adored one another. This year marks their 50th anniversary of being best friends.Wendy was predeceased by both her parents Roger and Margaret Bloss in 2015, and her sister Syliva DeMassa in 2018.In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Patrick’s Elementary School 354 Elizabeth St. Oneida, NY 13421.At Wendy’s request there will be a Celebration of life following a small service performed by Father Mesmer at her home. Family and friends are encouraged to gather on March 20th 2020, 11am at 1923 Middle Rd. Oneida, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/wendy-a-mcclure
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020