DURHAMVILLE - Willard W. “Wayne” Schuyler, 83, of Buck Street, passed away early Monday morning, October 14, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where he had been a patient for the past year.Born in Utica on January 1, 1936, he was the son of Willard W. and Pauline Schuyler. Wayne has been a resident of the area since 1978. He married Sharon Kiser in Rome in 1966. Mrs. Schuyler died on May 18, 2019.Prior to his retirement, Wayne was employed by the Oneida Indian Nation and was a member of the Greenway-Verona Mills Rod and Gun Club. He was a veteran of the United States Army.Surviving are a daughter, Pauline; a sister, Pauline Schuyler; his godson and nephew, Randy J. Kiser of Verona; nephew Robert Kiser of Oneida and a good friend, Robert Conover of Durhamville.Graveside services will be announced at a later date in Rathbunville Cemetery in Verona. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/willard-w-schuyler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019