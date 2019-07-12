|
William A. Lynch, 59, of 8638 Lake Rd., Oneida, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at his home.He was born on November 22, 1959, in Oneida, the son of Lloyd R. Lynch and Norma Jean Fera. He was a 1977 graduate of Oneida High School.Bill was formerly employed as the cook at Bogey’s Restaurant at Kanon Valley Country Club and had previously cooked at Carinci’s Restaurant. He was previously employed as the Manager at Oneida Textile Design with the Oneida Indian Nation and was employed at the former Gray-Syracuse.Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR, and was an avid fan of Syracuse University and the New York Giants. He loved to cook, go for walks, and enjoyed quality time with family and longtime friends. Bill was a member of the Durhamville Vet’s Club.Surviving besides his father, Lloyd, of Utica, NY; are the love of his life, Kathy O’Marah, of Oneida; two sons, William A. Lynch Jr., of Nashville, TN, and Daniel T. Lynch, of Oneida; a brother, Richard (Pamela) Lynch, of Oneida; a sister, Nancy (John) Gilman, of Penn Yan, NY; Kathy’s father, Robert F. (Sue) O’Marah, of Heuvelton, NY; Kathy’s siblings, Kelly O’Marah (Larry Manser), of Canastota, NY, Leslee O’Marah, of Ogdensburg, NY, Gayle (Michael) Cozza, of Sauquoit, NY; John (Lisa) O’Marah, of Ogdensburg, and James O’Marah, of Heuvelton; his special niece, Sarah O’Marah and her children Jacob, Landyn and Andy; along with nieces and nephews, Zachary and Kaytlynn Lynch, Samantha (Lulash) Meta and their children, Avery and Amelia, Trevor and Bailey Findley, Danielle Yerden, Dylan Cameron, Katie and John McGill, Jake and Josh Eustis, Robert, Alonza, Aubrey, Alena, Brian, and Jimmy O’Marah; Kathy’s step-brothers; Frank, Steve, and Michael O’Marah; along with many dear friends. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Norma Jean Fera.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Randy Phillips officiating. Interment will take place in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Durhamville Vet’s Club, 5350 Canal St., Durhamville, NY, 13054. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com, A Trust 100 Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-a-lynch
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019