William F. Henry Sr.
ONEIDA- William F. “Wild Bill” Henry, Sr., 81, of Fairview Avenue,passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020, in the comfort of his home, under the care of hospice, ‘surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oneida on June 15, 1939, he was the son of LaDauit and Edna Spearance Henry. A resident of Oneida since 1957, coming from Cazenovia, Bill was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, Class of 1957. Prior to his retirement, Bill was self-employed as an independent distributor for the 7 Up Beverage Company for thirty years. He was also the owner of Portraits International for 36 years. Bill was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Oneida Lodge #421 and the Order of the Owls, Oneida Nest 1606 and was a former race car driver. Surviving are his three sons, Scott F. (Diana) Henry of Oneida, Craig (Wendy) Henry of Sherrill, and Tracy P. Henry of Munnsville; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Henry of Orlando, Fla.; his four grand-children, Dori and Claire Henry, Chad Henry and Troy Henry; his sister, Betty (Ronald) Degino of San Matteo, CA; and his brother, Jerry (Jennie) Henry of Arkansas. He was predeceased by a son, William F. Henry, Jr., on March 7, 2014. Funeral services will be held 1p.m., Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend William Wilcox, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home 11a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the funeral service. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, N.Y., 13413. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-f-henry-sr

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
