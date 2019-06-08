|
William “Billy” Gabor, 97, passed away in Jupiter, Florida on June 4, 2019.Born on May 13, 1922, in Binghamton, NY, he was predeceased by his mother and father, Anna and Alexander Gabor, as well as his sister, Anne, and brother, John. He is survived by his sons, Bill and Bob (Molly) Gabor, of Cazenovia, NY, his daughter, Hallie Hawkins, of North Carolina and 8 grandchildren.After serving in the United States Air force, he graduated from Syracuse University in 1948, where he was an All-American basketball star. He left SU as its all- time leading scorer and earned the nickname “Billy the Bullet” because of his speed and quickness. His #17 jersey hangs in the Carrier Dome with the other SU greats.The Bullet played for the old Syracuse Nationals in the NBA for 7 years. He was an All-Rookie team selection, an NBA All- Star in 1953, and a member of the 1955 NBA World Champion Nats team. It was reported that he was the oldest living retired NBA player.He is a member of the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame, the Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame, and the Syracuse University All Century Basketball Team.Prior to retiring to Jupiter, FL, 30 years ago, he lived in Cazenovia and Sherrill, NY as he completed his post-NBA career in insurance, finance, and physical education inthe VVS School District. Until recently he could have been found on Florida golf courses (until he got the shanks), volunteering at Jupiter Hospital or taking his daily walk along the beach.The family will privately celebrate his life. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-billy-gabor
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 9, 2019