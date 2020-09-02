1/1
William H. Nolan Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Nolan, Jr., “Bill”, 82, of Hamilton, NY passed away on August 30, 2020 in Rome, NY.He was born on August 15, 1938 in Sangerfield, NY to William and Theresa Ward Nolan and was a graduate of Waterville High School in 1956. On May 15, 1959, he was married to Mary E. Marcellus in Hamilton, a loving union of 61 years. Bill was employed by the American Management Association and NBT Bank for many years. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, was an avid golfer and followed SU football and basketball. A long time resident of the Town of Hamilton, Bill was recognized by the Town Council for his dedication and service to the town as a member of the Planning Board for many years.He leaves his wife, Mary of Hamilton; a daughter, Terry (Michael) Olesh of Palm Harbor, FL; a son, Tom (Lisa Kenyon) of Lebanon; granddaughters, Taylor Olesh and Hayden Nolan; sisters, Elizabeth (Stanley) Hackett of Brackney, PA; Lisa Nolan of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Virginia Hughes.Contributions can be made to Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440; or to St. Mary’s Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY 13346.A celebration of life will be held at a later time.In his memory have a Southern Comfort Manhattan or two. “And remember, never leave a good time to have a good time.”Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-h-nolan-jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved