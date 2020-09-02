William H. Nolan, Jr., “Bill”, 82, of Hamilton, NY passed away on August 30, 2020 in Rome, NY.He was born on August 15, 1938 in Sangerfield, NY to William and Theresa Ward Nolan and was a graduate of Waterville High School in 1956. On May 15, 1959, he was married to Mary E. Marcellus in Hamilton, a loving union of 61 years. Bill was employed by the American Management Association and NBT Bank for many years. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, was an avid golfer and followed SU football and basketball. A long time resident of the Town of Hamilton, Bill was recognized by the Town Council for his dedication and service to the town as a member of the Planning Board for many years.He leaves his wife, Mary of Hamilton; a daughter, Terry (Michael) Olesh of Palm Harbor, FL; a son, Tom (Lisa Kenyon) of Lebanon; granddaughters, Taylor Olesh and Hayden Nolan; sisters, Elizabeth (Stanley) Hackett of Brackney, PA; Lisa Nolan of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Virginia Hughes.Contributions can be made to Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440; or to St. Mary’s Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY 13346.A celebration of life will be held at a later time.In his memory have a Southern Comfort Manhattan or two. “And remember, never leave a good time to have a good time.”Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-h-nolan-jr