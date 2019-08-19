Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
William Richard Moffett Obituary
Richard Moffett, 77, of Simi Valley, CA formerly of Hamilton and Syracuse, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 while visiting Berlin, Germany. He was born November 5, 1941 in Rochester, a son of the late Rev. Lloyd Van Cleve Moffett and Gertrude Gustin Moffett. He was a graduate of Syracuse High School and attended St. Lawrence University. He served his country in the United States Army.Richard was united in marriage to Karenlee Elizabeth Cichetti on May 22, 1971 in Rochester. Mr. Moffett was a corporate and airline senior captain until his retirement. Richard was a member of Alpha Tau Omega National Fraternity, Rotary of Simi Sunrise California and the Society of the Cincinnati.Surviving are his wife Karen, his sister Virginia Gioia, his children, T.J. and Brandi (Wismann) Moffett; Kristin and Jim Corrigan and four grandchildren, Jonas and Ronan Moffett, Gemma and Elle Corrigan and several nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346 followed by interment with military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, NY.Friends are invited and may call Saturday from Noon to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to a .To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-richard-moffett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
