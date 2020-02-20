|
Vernon - William Watson Mahady of Vernon, NY passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, surrounded by family.Bill was a loving and compassionate person who was remarkable at everything he tried. He was a modern-day renaissance man. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, guitarist, singer, inventor, and a“house flipper.” Bill was a wealth of knowledge to all he met. If he didn’t know the answer to a question, he would find it. He had a love for learning and keeping his mind sharp. He was a man of faith, and rarely missed a Sunday at Holy Family with his sisters. Bill always saw the positive and knew how to break the tension with a well-timed joke. Bill was born to Stella and Robert Mahady on March 18th, 1934 in Clinton, NY. William was the 8th of 10 children. He graduated from VVS in 1951. He joined the Navy that year and served active duty until 1955. In April of 1956 he married his wife Gertrude. They raised two daughters, Deb and Billie. Bill worked and retired from General Electric.William was predeceased by his wife Gert, daughter Deborah Forsythe, siblings Robert, Mary, Charles, Tom, Ann, and Francis.Bill was survived by hissisters Phyllis, Lucille and June, daughter Billie and her husband Ron (Judge), son-in-law Jim Forsythe, grandchildren Jamie and his wife Amy (Forsythe), Clint Layne, Shanon Casper, Ronnie Judge, and great-grandchildren Josephine and Nolan Casper.Services will be held at Malecki Funeral Home Saturday February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with friends and family calling for 10:00-11:30 a.m. There will be a spring burial at the Kirkland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-watson-mahady
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020