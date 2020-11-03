NORTH BAY- Yvonne (Lee) Tedford, 81, of North Bay, N.Y., entered heaven Oct. 29, 2020. Yvonne was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and later moved to North Bay and resided there for over 50 years. She loved bowling, Bingo, golf, and playing cards. She always had something comforting to offer and would constantly offer help to anyone in need. Lee was predeceased by her mom and dad, Issac and Anna Wexler, as well as, her husband Martin Tedford, sister Muriel Swartz, and most recently, son Jack Adelman. Lee is now remembered and loved by her daughter, Barbara and husband Paul Hricik; grandchildren, Jason and Bryan Hricik, Anna and Joseph Adelman; and great-grandchildren, Joseph II, Cherith, and Bryleigh Adelman. Calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango, N.Y. Interment will follow at the North Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and at your discretion, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org.
