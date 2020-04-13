Home

Able Watkins Jr.


1959 - 2020
Able Watkins Jr. Obituary
1959 - 2020 Able Watkins, Jr., 61, of Lexington died April 11, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Deuntay Watkins; sisters, Martha Davenport, Hazel Watkins, JoAnn Watkins, Yvonne Turner, Theresa Fleming, Gloria Williams, Lynda Williams and Arion Akins; brothers, Hubert, Willie, Cornelius and Kenny Watkins; 4 grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
