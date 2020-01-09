|
|
1935 - 2020 Ms. Ada Jo Carey Sisk, 84, of Franklin Springs, GA passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home.
Ms. Sisk was born in Anderson, SC, on March 18, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph Lee Carey and the late Bertha Mae Chastain Carey. She was a graduate of Royston High School and Emmanuel College. Ms. Sisk served in executive positions at a number of corporations, as well as being self-employed as a real estate broker in Atlanta. Ms. Sisk was a member of Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church in the Sandy Cross Community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marion Lee Carey of Easley, SC.
Survivors include her daughters: Mandi Sisk of Franklin Springs and Melissa Hightower of Locust Grove, GA; sisters, Sue Carr of Franklin Springs and Berthene Lankford of Franklin Springs; grandchildren, Brandon Burnette and Lauren Burnette; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Sisk will be held at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 2975 Sandy Cross Road on Highway 51 at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, with Rev. Phillip Genetti and Rev. Tommy Childress officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020