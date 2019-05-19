|
Adrian Yvonne 'Polly' Henderson, age 61, of Athens, GA passed May 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Alexis Shala Henderson, Obarious R. Mattox and Tavares L. Lumpkin; grandchildren, Cinnamon Mattox, Latravous Mattox, Ashton Bailey and Tavia M. Lumpkin; siblings, Randy Henderson, Derick Henderson, Robin Brown, Rita (William) Goddard, Renee (Terry) Johnson, Marcus Robinson, Timothy (Jenny) Robinson, Chris Robinson, Jennifer (Martin) Wright, Jeffery (Sonya) Robinson, Zmeca Colbert and Dmeke Colbert.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019