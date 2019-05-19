Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian "Polly" Henderson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adrian "Polly" Henderson Obituary
Adrian Yvonne 'Polly' Henderson, age 61, of Athens, GA passed May 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Alexis Shala Henderson, Obarious R. Mattox and Tavares L. Lumpkin; grandchildren, Cinnamon Mattox, Latravous Mattox, Ashton Bailey and Tavia M. Lumpkin; siblings, Randy Henderson, Derick Henderson, Robin Brown, Rita (William) Goddard, Renee (Terry) Johnson, Marcus Robinson, Timothy (Jenny) Robinson, Chris Robinson, Jennifer (Martin) Wright, Jeffery (Sonya) Robinson, Zmeca Colbert and Dmeke Colbert.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now