1947 - 2020 Agnes "Labretta" Farr, 73, of Panama City, FL went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Labretta was born March 18, 1947 in Augusta, Georgia and became a Registered Nurse from Floyd Junior College in Rome, Georgia. She was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God; formerly of New Covenant Worship Center in Athens, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Lee Orr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Carlos Hernandez of 1 1/2 years; daughters, Lynn Peters (Donnie) and Christa McFalls (Ed); son, E. Lamar Farr (Kelly); grandchildren, Megan Reynolds (Mel), Tommy Orr, Joseph Orr, James Orr, Pennye Orr, Jennifer Orr, Renee Stewart (Aaron), Rebecca Campbell (Joshua), Lance Couglin, Steven Bates, Levi Bates, Russell Canada, Emily Rogers (Frankie), Olivia Farr, Hannah Oliver (Ryan) and Karston Farr; many great-grandchildren; and a host of additional loved ones.
A Celebration of Labretta's Life will be held 2:00 P.M. (EST), Saturday, May 9, 2020 at New Covenant Worship Center, Athens, GA. Interment will take place 4:00 P.M. (EST) at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2020