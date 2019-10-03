|
1934 - 2019 Agnew Hillsman Peacock, Jr., a life-long native of Athens, passed away Monday, Sept. 30. He was concluding a well lived life in which he was a proponent of the golden rule and an advocate of hard work and fair play. He was the son of the late Agnew H. Peacock Sr. and the late Mary Alice Peacock of Athens.
Agnew was educated in the Clarke County public school system and was graduated from Athens High School. At Athens High, he was an outstanding high school football player, playing as an offensive and defensive end. Agnew made all-region and all-state, playing for Coach Weyman Sellers. He was elected co-captain of the 1954 Trojan team, which won the State AA championship.
Agnew's laudable play earned him numerous scholarship offers, but he settled on an opportunity with Furman, but returned to Athens to embark on a career with the Georgia Power Company until retirement.
He worked as a high school football official and was a community volunteer in various athletic endeavors in the area. In 2010, he was elected to the Athens Hall of Fame. No inductee was ever more appreciative, but nonetheless comfortable in the spotlight. He was a faithful member of the Prince Avenue Baptist Church and had a passion for serving the Lord.
The term, "earn your bread by the sweat of your brow," could not have been said more correctly about any man more than Agnew. Working with the Georgia Power as a supervisor and retiring after 34 years he continued to work odd jobs to better take care of his family but also to enjoy himself until he started his own successful businesses which included a commercial electrical company, home renovations and built several new homes in Athens area, engendering high praise and few, if any, complaints. Agnew literally loved to work.
Agnew had an unconditional love for his family and friends and was a constant source of encouragement. His generosity touched all that came into his circle of influence. He loved accommodating and serving friends and was a godly servant to one and all.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hilda Hughes Peacock; a daughter, Melanie Peacock Ayres; son, Jeff Peacock; and granddaughter, Lauren Ayres Boggs, all of Athens.
The family will receive friends at Bernstein Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 4 at 2:00 p.m. for visitation with a funeral service at Bernstein's Chapel to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Ricketts officiating. There will be a private burial at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Salvation Army and Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 3, 2019