Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Martyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Edward Martyn


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Edward Martyn Obituary
1939 - 2019 Alan Edward Martyn, age 80, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Mr. Martyn was born in Oglesby, Illinois, where he attended local schools and moved to Athens in 1957. He retired after 35 years of service, from Westinghouse/ABB and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Statham. Alan restored a 1951 Ford Truck and loved attending classic car shows and had won numerous awards for his restored vehicles.

Alan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Martyn, Athens; children, Alanda Faye Escoe (Mike), Watkinsville; Ronnie Lester Martyn, Crawford; Sabrina Jean Lance, Jefferson; Casandra Lynn Pregler (Kyle), Gainesville and Thomas Alan Martyn (Geraldine), Jefferson; brother, Jerry Lester Martyn, San Palo, Brazil; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Mr. Martyn will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -