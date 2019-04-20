|
Alan Young, age 65, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
Alan was born in Roanoke, VA and had lived in Thomasville, Georgia, Tallahassee, Florida and Cairo, Georgia before returning to Athens one year ago. Alan received his Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia and worked for more than 45 years as an Account Executive in the television and radio advertising business. He was a member of Cairo First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir. Alan was an avid fisherman, was an antique car enthusiast and was a member of the Athens Choral Society.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his father, Joe Young.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheliah Gregory Young of Athens; sons, Jeff Young and his wife, Christy of Nashville, TN and Clay Young and his wife, Dawn of Cumming; mother, Edith Rhomberg of Hilton Head Island, SC; brother, Kevin Young and his wife, Melinda of Marietta; sisters, Bev Pritchard and her husband, Phil of Orlando, FL and Karen Kenneweg and her husband, Peter of Hilton Head Island, SC; four grandchildren, Seth Young, Luke Young, Aiden Young and Mila Young.
A memorial service will be held privately at Heritage Acres, Mr. Young's family farm, in Bethpage, TN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cairo First United Methodist Church, 318 S. Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828.
Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 20, 2019