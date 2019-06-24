|
|
Albert Donald Shackelford, 81, of Athens died on June 21, 2019. The son of the late James Steve Shackelford and Edna Lois Waters, he grew up in the Princeton community of Clarke County, attended Princeton Elementary School and University of Georgia High School (Class of 55) where he played on the basketball team. He was a member of Athens YMCA and a Boy Scout. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS and MS degree in Agricultural Engineering. He joined the Georgia National Guard and trained six months at Fort Jackson, SC, followed by 6 years of reserve duty in the US Army.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Edward Shackelford (Louise of Dublin, GA). He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois Stovall Shackelford, a son, Al Shackelford Jr. of Athens, a daughter Susan Shackelford Dawes (David) of Los Angeles CA, a granddaughter, Zoe Julia Dawes, a brother, David Lamar Shackelford (Kay) of Las Vegas NV, and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He worked several years for the US Soil Conservation Service planning, designing, and building flood control dams in Georgia. He transferred to USDA Agricultural Research Service and moved into the Russell Research Center when it opened in Athens where his work concentrated on finding ways to improve poultry processing and handling and minimize salmonella and other pathogens in poultry handling. The cage system to transport chickens from the house to the processing plant that he and his research group developed was a significant improvement over the smaller chicken coops and led to a great savings to the industry and to the American people.
Don enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, traveling, playing golf, woodworking, gardening, beekeeping and following UGA Bulldog sports. He was a kind-hearted and generous man. He was a lifelong member of Princeton United Methodist Church serving in many capacities. He was instrumental in developing the Green Acres neighborhood pool. He joined the Athens Evening Club of Optimist International serving as local president for several years and as a lieutenant governor for several terms.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27 at Princeton UMC at 2 PM with the Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 26 at Lord and Stephens East. In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts may be made to Princeton UMC, 2390 S. Lumpkin St., Athens GA 30606, princetonumcathensga.org ; Interfaith Hospitality Network of Athens, P. O. Box 581, 30603, ihnathens.org; or Oconee River Land Trust, 675 Pulaski St, Suite 2300, Athens, GA, 30601, oconeeriverlandtrust.org; or a .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019