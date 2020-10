Ms. Alberta "Bert" Patrick was born on November 25, 1947 to the late Mr. Alvin Sr., and Mrs. Theresa Flanigan in Athens, Georgia. Alberta worked as a nursing assistant at University Nursing Home until she retired in 2011. She was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church West.Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alvin Flanigan Jr., and a sister Shirley Flanigan.She leaves to cherish her memories four sons; Robert V. Flanigan, Charles "Chuck" Patrick Jr., Dustin Patrick, and Bernard Patrick all of Athens, Georgia. seven grandchildren, four great- grandchildren, three brothers; Marvin (Susan) Flanigan, Robert E. Flanigan, Willie (Patricia) Flanigan Sr., one sister Gloria Bradley. A host of relatives and friends.Public viewing from 4 pm to 7 pm Friday October 2, 2020Graveside service 11 am at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery October 3, 2020. Rev. Bloodsaw, Eulogist.