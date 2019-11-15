|
1997 - 2019 Alexis Crawford, 21, of Athens, GA passed on November 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 , 12:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, Athens, 4680 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605. She will lie in State two hours prior to the service. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, Athens, 1692 W. Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30606. Well wishes, cards and donations to assist the family can be made directly to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - (770) 338-5558. Visit levettfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019