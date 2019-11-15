Home

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville
914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
(770) 338-5558
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1692 W. Hancock Ave
Athens, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
4680 Lexington Rd, GA
Alexis Janae' Crawford


1997 - 2019
1997 - 2019 Alexis Crawford, 21, of Athens, GA passed on November 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 , 12:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, Athens, 4680 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605. She will lie in State two hours prior to the service. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, Athens, 1692 W. Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30606. Well wishes, cards and donations to assist the family can be made directly to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - (770) 338-5558. Visit levettfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
