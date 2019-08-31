Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Oconee Baptist Church
Stephens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred "Buddy" Burgess Sr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred "Buddy" Burgess Sr. Obituary
1923 - 2019 Alfred "Buddy" Burgess, Sr., age 95, of Crawford, GA, passed August 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday September 1, 2019 at Oconee Baptist Church, Stephens, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Saturday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: four sons and four daughters, Alfred (Betty) Burgess, James (Mary) Burgess, Pastor Clarence (Mearian) Burgess, Roy (Shirley) Burgess, Sarah (Charles) Nash, Annie (John) Cannon, Loretta (Leroy) Dorsey and Sandra (Douglas) Morse; three brothers, Johnnie Charlie Burgess, Willie Ed Burgess and Robert (Alfreda) Finch; one sister, Susie Mae Walter; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now