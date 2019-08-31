|
|
1923 - 2019 Alfred "Buddy" Burgess, Sr., age 95, of Crawford, GA, passed August 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday September 1, 2019 at Oconee Baptist Church, Stephens, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Saturday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: four sons and four daughters, Alfred (Betty) Burgess, James (Mary) Burgess, Pastor Clarence (Mearian) Burgess, Roy (Shirley) Burgess, Sarah (Charles) Nash, Annie (John) Cannon, Loretta (Leroy) Dorsey and Sandra (Douglas) Morse; three brothers, Johnnie Charlie Burgess, Willie Ed Burgess and Robert (Alfreda) Finch; one sister, Susie Mae Walter; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019