Dr. Alfred H. Greenberg D.D.S., husband of Halina K. Greenberg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Moses and Pauline Greenberg. Following high school graduation in Washington, Dr. Greenberg served in the US Air Force. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and attended dental school at University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in Caracas, Venezuela and Maryland. Upon retirement, Dr. Greenberg and Halina moved back to Athens from Maryland. Dr. Greenberg was a true philanthropist who supported UGA as a member of The President's Club, Mercy Health Center and St. Mary's Hospital where he was a foundation board member. Dr. Greenberg and Halina were inspirational and instrumental in the establishment of the St. Mary's Center for Memory Care. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children and their spouses: Dr. David and Karen Greenberg of Maryland, Dr. Herb and Robin Snyder of Florida; sister: Janet Zeitchik; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2PM at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Mercy Health Center, Athens, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019