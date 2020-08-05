1/
Alice Berona Morris
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Alice Berona Morris, 77, died after a lengthy illness on July 14 at her home in Jonesboro, GA. Alice was born January 2, 1943 in Ames. Iowa to the late Ora and Harold Morris of Athens, GA.

Alice attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Sate University where she earned degrees in sociology and special education. She was employed for 33 years with the Clayton County Board of Education working with children and young adults with special needs. In her retirement, Alice focused on her Master Gardening skills spending hours in her gardens.

Throughout life, Alice was known for her generous and caring nature. Her niece, nephews and stepchildren looked to her for support and lovingly referred to her as their second mother.

Alice is survived by her husband of 34 years, Russell Aiken; sister, Martha Turner (Mike); brother, Don Morris (Pam); three nephews, Matthew, Chris and Andy Turner; niece, Mandy Morris; and four stepchildren, Shea, Nathan, Taylor Aiken and Lia Crull; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held in celebration of Alice's life at a date to be determined.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
