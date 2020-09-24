Sixty years ago, the Sinyard family moved to Woodbury, GA. They first lived in the cute yellow house on Main Street. “Little Robert”, as she called her son and “Sister” as she called her daughter.

Soon after, moving to Flat Shoals Road (in the house my Papa Taft Swygert with Mama Louise and Sam built) and lived there until the children graduated from high school. Robert started Kindergarten with many of us ( including me!) who stayed together throughout our entire school years, finally graduating together at Flint River Academy in 1974.

This was how our community was in Woodbury. Everyone grew up together which shaped and molded our lives as we were growing up. So many memories made!

This family made a difference in our community of Woodbury. A family that was a role model for all families. And we had great families in Woodbury then. And I can say that we still do.

Dr. Sinyard passed away 5 years ago, as did so many of our great fathers during this time in our community. The whole community mourned for his loss and now we come to mourn the loss of one great lady. She was everybody’s “mom” and will forever be remembered as loving, funny, lighthearted, cheery and positive, but also strong and sure of her beliefs and place in this world.

Yes, you will be missed but the memory of you will be in all of us that you touched. ❤

Janet Morgan Mapel

Friend