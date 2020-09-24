Alice Borders Sinyard, 89, formerly of Woodbury, GA, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA, with her son and daughter by her side.
Alice was born July 30, 1931, in Carrollton, GA, to William Emmett and Katie Hilley Borders. She grew up in Carrollton and went on to complete her business degree at Georgia State University. In 1954, Alice married Robert Darnell Sinyard Sr. and had two children; Dr. Robert Darnell Sinyard, Jr. and Mary Suzanne Sinyard Chambers. In 1961, the family moved to Woodbury where Alice and Robert owned and operated Woodbury Pharmacy for nearly three decades. In 2012, they moved to Watkinsville, GA to be with children and grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers (William Borders, Lee Borders, Jack Borders, Sr.) She is survived by her greatest treasures - her children: Dr. Robert Sinyard, Jr and wife,Leslie, Suzanne Sinyard Chambers and husband Paul, her grandchildren Dr. Katie Alice Chambers Alligood (husband Jon), Dr. Robert "Trey" Sinyard III, Leslie Blake Sinyard, Mary Suzanne Chambers Smith (husband Andrew), Elizabeth Leigh Sinyard, Dwain Paul"Chip" Chambers III, Elizabeth "Betsy" Chambers and great grandchildren Jonathan Miller Alligood Jr, Mary Alice Alligood, Lucy Elizabeth Alligood, and Max Chambers Alligood; her sister Lucy Borders Brakefield, extended family Mike and Marie Akins , Amanda Akins (David) Curtis and Megan(Mason, Cadence, Sadie) Evans, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends whom she truly loved.
A graveside service will be held at Woodbury Baptist Church cemetery on September 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM. The family asks that anyone wishing to make memorial gifts do so to Woodbury Baptist Church P. O. Box 717 Woodbury, GA 30293.
The Sinyard family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816. The family request that you leave condolences and sign the registry at coxfh.com
.