Alice Borders Sinyard
1931 - 2020
Alice Borders Sinyard, 89, formerly of Woodbury, GA, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA, with her son and daughter by her side.

Alice was born July 30, 1931, in Carrollton, GA, to William Emmett and Katie Hilley Borders. She grew up in Carrollton and went on to complete her business degree at Georgia State University. In 1954, Alice married Robert Darnell Sinyard Sr. and had two children; Dr. Robert Darnell Sinyard, Jr. and Mary Suzanne Sinyard Chambers. In 1961, the family moved to Woodbury where Alice and Robert owned and operated Woodbury Pharmacy for nearly three decades. In 2012, they moved to Watkinsville, GA to be with children and grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers (William Borders, Lee Borders, Jack Borders, Sr.) She is survived by her greatest treasures - her children: Dr. Robert Sinyard, Jr and wife,Leslie, Suzanne Sinyard Chambers and husband Paul, her grandchildren Dr. Katie Alice Chambers Alligood (husband Jon), Dr. Robert "Trey" Sinyard III, Leslie Blake Sinyard, Mary Suzanne Chambers Smith (husband Andrew), Elizabeth Leigh Sinyard, Dwain Paul"Chip" Chambers III, Elizabeth "Betsy" Chambers and great grandchildren Jonathan Miller Alligood Jr, Mary Alice Alligood, Lucy Elizabeth Alligood, and Max Chambers Alligood; her sister Lucy Borders Brakefield, extended family Mike and Marie Akins , Amanda Akins (David) Curtis and Megan(Mason, Cadence, Sadie) Evans, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends whom she truly loved.

A graveside service will be held at Woodbury Baptist Church cemetery on September 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM. The family asks that anyone wishing to make memorial gifts do so to Woodbury Baptist Church P. O. Box 717 Woodbury, GA 30293.

The Sinyard family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816. The family request that you leave condolences and sign the registry at coxfh.com.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodbury Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Hamilton - Hamilton
240 Walton Street
Hamilton, GA 31811
(706) 628-5922
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
My condolences for your loss.

1Thess.4:14
September 23, 2020


Alice was a delightful woman, loved by all in the Woodbury community. Sending our deepest sympathy to her family.
Jim and Myra Alexander
Friend
September 22, 2020
I will miss you and have great memories of our time in Woodbury
June Peek
Friend
September 20, 2020
Though I never met her, she sounds like a dynamic woman who has an incredible legacy. I am sure she will be greatly missed. praise God for her long and blessed life. Vida Farr
vida farr
September 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss.
Amanda Daniel
Friend
September 19, 2020
Praying for God's comfort and peace to be felt by your family. A precious lady is now in the presence of the Lord. God bless you.
Linda Pickering
Friend
September 19, 2020
Praying for the Lord to be near the Sinyard and Chambers families as you reflect on wonderful memories of your mom and grandmother. What a legacy Mrs Sinyard left with her family. I only met Mrs Sinyard one time. She and Suzanne were walking through Belks at Georgia Square Mall ( a year ago). I was walking with my daughter. I remember thinking to myself as I introduced myself, “ this is the woman responsible for the wonderful son and daughter and all the grands”. She was sharp minded and kind and was exactly who I thought she’d be. So glad I had that opportunity to meet her, even if it was a very brief visit.
Lisa Hylton
Friend
September 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your personal loss and the loss to the extended Woodbury community. Your mother brought joy and kindness to everything she did and will be greatly missed by so many. Sending love.
Lisa FINGEROOT
Friend
September 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Much love and peace to you, Lenn and Paula Chandler
Paula Chandler
Friend
September 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Angie Horne
Friend
September 19, 2020
Sixty years ago, the Sinyard family moved to Woodbury, GA. They first lived in the cute yellow house on Main Street. “Little Robert”, as she called her son and “Sister” as she called her daughter.
Soon after, moving to Flat Shoals Road (in the house my Papa Taft Swygert with Mama Louise and Sam built) and lived there until the children graduated from high school. Robert started Kindergarten with many of us ( including me!) who stayed together throughout our entire school years, finally graduating together at Flint River Academy in 1974.
This was how our community was in Woodbury. Everyone grew up together which shaped and molded our lives as we were growing up. So many memories made!
This family made a difference in our community of Woodbury. A family that was a role model for all families. And we had great families in Woodbury then. And I can say that we still do.
Dr. Sinyard passed away 5 years ago, as did so many of our great fathers during this time in our community. The whole community mourned for his loss and now we come to mourn the loss of one great lady. She was everybody’s “mom” and will forever be remembered as loving, funny, lighthearted, cheery and positive, but also strong and sure of her beliefs and place in this world.
Yes, you will be missed but the memory of you will be in all of us that you touched. ❤
Janet Morgan Mapel
Friend
September 19, 2020
Suzanne and Paul, we know your hearts are so heavy. Alice was such a happy, encouraging and loving person. I don’t have a memory of her without a smile and a kind word. She was such a treasure to all. We send our love.
Susan Topham
Family
September 19, 2020
Alice made me feel loved from the the first time I met her. She was fun and I loved her great sense of humor (& of course her cornbread muffins!) I am so glad that I had the honor and pleasure of getting to know Alice and be loved by her. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Continued prayers and love - Jeff & Pam
Pam Duke
Friend
September 19, 2020
What a sweet and precious lady! She leaves a legacy of life, love, and an example of Spirit-filled living. My greatest condolences to her family, and my congratulations to her for a life well-lived honoring Christ, with whom she is now with.
Byron Beam
Friend
September 18, 2020
Alice Sinyard was kind and gentle and well respected by so many . A very positive imput in my life as I grew up in Woodbury. I will miss her on Facebook for sure ! May God fill her precious family with comfort and great peace !
Joey Hall
Friend
September 18, 2020
We will miss Mrs. Sinyard, her posts about recipes on Facebook, pictures with her great grandchildren, her delicious vegetable soup and cornbread. She will be deeply missed because she was dearly loved. Love you Mrs. Sinyard ♥
Chris & Irene Sposato
Irene Sposato
Friend
September 18, 2020
I so loved Alice and Dr Sinyard. They were pillars of our little town of Woodbury and of our church. What a pleasure to have known and loved them both. Your family is in our prayers. Robin and Ricky
Robin Wilkinson
Friend
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cheryl Brown
