Alice Joanne Barnett, age 70, of Athens, GA passed August 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: siblings, Bennie L. Robinson, Joyce A. Johnson, Ruby Sims (Rickie) Lumpkin, Julia L. Barnett, Larry Ward and Jacquie Montgomery; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com