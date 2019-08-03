Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Historic Springfield Baptist Church
Greensboro, GA
Alice Mae Holden Jackson


1920 - 2019
Alice Mae Holden Jackson Obituary
Alice Mae Holden Jackson 1920 - 2019 Alice Mae Jackson 98, of Greensboro, Ga. passed on July 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Greensboro, Ga. with interment at Hills Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include five daughters: Mary Sue Green, Carolyn Terrell, Alfay Stephens, Melissa Green and Lucille Fretwell, five sons, Harold Jackson, Raymond Jackson and Hillard Jackson; grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
