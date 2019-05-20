Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Nicole Hardy


1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alicia Nicole Hardy Obituary
Alicia Nicole Hardy, 20, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Ashville, NC. Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of Shane Hardy and Tracey Boswell Hardy of Athens. She is also survived by her sister: Ashley Jewel (Daniel) Watson of Athens; paternal grandmother Judy Hardy of Lincolnton; maternal grandparents: Jim and Judy Boswell of Athens; a number of uncles, aunts, cousins and her beloved rescue pup pup, Sage. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Marion Hardy of Augusta. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now