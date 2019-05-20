|
Alicia Nicole Hardy, 20, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Ashville, NC. Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of Shane Hardy and Tracey Boswell Hardy of Athens. She is also survived by her sister: Ashley Jewel (Daniel) Watson of Athens; paternal grandmother Judy Hardy of Lincolnton; maternal grandparents: Jim and Judy Boswell of Athens; a number of uncles, aunts, cousins and her beloved rescue pup pup, Sage. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Marion Hardy of Augusta. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019