1937 - 2020 Allen Burril Jones of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Allen was born on December 23, 1937 in Elberton, GA, where he was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Elbert County High School in 1957 where he was an Officer of the Future Farmers of America. He served in the Georgia National Guard and the United States Army from 1958 to 1961. He trained at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, at Fort Bliss (White Sands Missile Range) in El Paso, Texas, served in Turkey, as a technical specialist then returned to the USA and served at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
On October 4, 1959, Allen married his high school sweetheart, Jackquline Tommie Jones (Spence). Upon his discharge from the Army, they lived in Athens, GA. Allen loved Georgia Tech sports, antique cars, fishing, and driving his restored 1950 Ford Coup on scenic routes. He retired as the Plant Superintendent of Dairy Pak after 30 years of service.
Allen was proceeded in death by his parents Earnest Tillman Jones and Elizabeth Payton Jones, and brothers Pat, Conrad and Sonny Jones. He is survived by his wife, Tommie Jones, and daughters, Leisa Jones and Kimberly Melton (Jeffrey), and granddaughter, Samantha Rae Melton and her fiance Damon Robertson. He is also survived by his siblings, Juanita Attaway, Mayo Shedd, Ben Jones (Jean), Larry Jones, and his brother-in-law, Charles Spence (Vickie) and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and fellowship with the family will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Athens Community Council on Aging (Bentley Adult Day Health) at or mail directly to 135 Hoyt Street, Athens, GA 30601.
Lord and Stephens East, Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020