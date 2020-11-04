Allen "Hitman" Pittman was born on August 31, 1957, in Lodi, Mississippi to the late John Allen Pittman and Willie Sue Campbell. He was the fifth of eight children. He passed away on October 29, 2020.



A viewing for Mr. Pittman will be November 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Hill First Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 4 , 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, interment will follow.



Survivors include his wife, Lynn Pittman; daughter, Kimberly Pittman of Seattle, Washington; son, Le'varius Pittman; daughter, Jazmin Pittman of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Jasmine, Adrienne, and Cameron Pittman; sister, Dorothy J. Pittman-Hines of DeSoto, Texas; four brothers, Henry Rule, Melvin Pittman, and William "Tom" Pittman, all of Miami, Florida, and Dwayne Butts of Columbus, Mississippi; an aunt, Benetta Barnes Campbell of Miami, as well as a host of relatives and friends.



Hurley Funeral Home, Inc. are in charge of arrangements.



