Mrs. Allene Berryman Phillips, 86, of Franklin Springs, GA passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Danielsville, GA on December 19, 1933, daughter of the late Hervin Thomas Berryman and the late Georgia T. Phillips Berryman. She was a legal secretary for 41 years having worked for Judge, Joseph J. Gaines and was member of the New Hope Worship Center in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Effie Jon Berryman and Ruby Gilreath.
Survivors include her husband, Etherage "Ed" Phillips; son, Christopher C. Phillips of Hartwell, GA; sister, Geraldine Moon of Franklin Springs, GA; and grandchildren, Tiarra K. Phillips and Robby D. Phillips.
A graveside service for Mrs. Phillips will be held in the New Hope Worship Center Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Gideons International.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.