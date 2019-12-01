|
1934 - 2019 LINCOLNTON, GA - Mrs. Alma Peterman Amason, 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the home of her sister in Crawford, GA.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church with Rev. Tripp Goodwin and Rev. Dan Rosser officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Couch, Lee Partridge, Rusty Spratlin, Scott Chapman, Irvin Partridge and Jerry Carter. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Fidelis Sunday School Class and the Lincoln County Food Pantry employees.
Mrs. Amason attended Athens Business College after graduating from Oglethorpe County High School. After working in Atlanta for Atlanta Gas Light for almost 3 years, she married and moved to Lincolnton in 1956. She was a devoted member of Lincolnton Baptist Church where she also worked as a secretary for three pastors. She sang in the adult choir, was the W.M.U. director, headed up the bereavement committee, and was the outreach leader to new members and shut-ins. Mrs. Amason worked for Wilkes Telephone & Electric Company for over 20 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Lake Crossing Nursing Home & the Lincoln Co. Food Pantry where she delivered food to several people monthly.
She is survived by a son, Phil (Buz) Amason and wife Cynthea of Athens, two grandsons, Phil and Stephen, two granddaughters, Mary Hill and Saralee, one sister Patsy Peterman Cruce, and brothers Robert, Tom, Jerry, Bill, and Ralph Peterman, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Charles Ware.
Mrs. Amason was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Vernon Cramer Peterman of Oglethorpe County, husband Neal Amason, daughter Jackie Amason, brother Allen Peterman, and sister Edith Peterman Hammond Craft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Lincolnton Baptist Church for the Bus Fund, P.O. Box 357, Lincolnton, GA 30817 or to the Lincoln County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 473, Lincolnton, GA 30817.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 and from 1 to 1:45 Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019